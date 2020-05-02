The cop was dragged on bonnet of car as he tried to stop it during lockdown.

Jalandhar Cop Dragged on Bonnet of Car Video: man driving a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga dragged a policeman on the bonnet of the vehicle for several minutes as cops tried to stop him from violating the ongoing lockdown in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Saturday. The cop – assistant sub-inspector Mulkh Raj luckily escaped unhurt in the incident.

A video released by news agency ANI showed stunning visuals of the incident. The short video clip shows a black Ertiga stopping briefly before speeding suddenly with the policeman holding on to the bonnet of the vehicle.

A few bystanders are also seen shouting and running behind the vehicle to help the cop. Finally, when the driver stopped the car he was thrashed by the cops before being taken away to the police station.

WATCH VIDEO:

#WATCH Punjab: A car driver drags a police officer on car’s bonnet in Jalandhar, after the officer tried to stop the vehicle today, amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/IZUuTHapsK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

According to the police, the driver was identified as 20-year Anmol Mehmi. Both him and his father Parminder Kumar, who is the owner of the vehicle, have been booked and a case of attempt to murder has been filed against them.

Jalandhar based Anmol Mehmi, driver of Ertiga vehicle,which almost ran over ASI Mulkh Raj and his father Parminder Kumar (car owner) have been arrested and booked for attempt to murder and under other charges,” Dinkar Gupta, DGP Punjab Police, told ANI.

Last month, a group of people had chopped off hand of a police officer and a few other cops were injured when they tried to stop them from violating lockdown in Patiala.