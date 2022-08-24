Jaiveer Shergill quits Congress, says sycophancy eating into party like ‘termites’

In a fresh blow to the Congress, party leader Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday resigned as its national spokesperson, stating that the decision-making of the party is no longer in sync with the ground realities. Shergill, 39, is a lawyer by profession and has been one of the youngest faces of the party.

In his resignation letter addressed to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Shergill said that the vision of the party leadership “is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth”.

Speaking to reporters, Shergill said that he had been seeking time with the Gandhis for over a year now, but failed to get an audience with either of them.

“The decision-making of the Congress party is not in sync with the ground reality anymore. I’ve been seeking time from Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for more than a year, but we are not welcomed in the office,” Shergill said.

Calling out the culture of “sycophancy” in the party, Shergill said that he was being forced to bow before people “only because they’re close to the top leadership”.

“In the past eight years, I have not taken anything from the Congress, only poured into the party. Today when I’m being pushed to bow down before people because they’re close to the top leadership – this isn’t acceptable to me,” he said.

Shergill further cited a growing disconnect between the ideology and the vision of the party’s decision-makers and the aspirations of the youth and modern India.

“It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for the interest of the public and the country. Rather, it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with,” Shergill wrote in his resignation letter.

Shergill’s resignation is the third this month, coming close on the heels of party veterans Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma quitting party posts in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, respectively.

While there is no word on whether Shergill would continue in the party or for how long, Shergill’s outburst is the latest in what has been a string of losses for the Congress ever since Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre. In the past few years, the party has seen some high-profile exits including those of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada. Kapil Sibal, Ashwani Kumar and RPN Singh.