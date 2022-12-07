Jaitpur MCD Election Result 2022 Live Update: The counting of votes for Delhi MCD elections began at 8:00 am on Wednesday. The results of the elections to all wards of the MCD, including Jaitpur, are set to be announced around afternoon. Voters of the Badarpur assembly constituency are keenly awaiting the results of Jaitpur ward (184) where BJP, Congress, AAP and BSP candidates were in the fray in the recently-concluded Councillor elections.

Rachna Mishra contested elections on a BJP ticket for the MCD election 2022. Congress fielded Sana Fatima from this seat while Hema fought the election from AAP. Shamson Nisha was fielded by BSP while Uzma Khan contested the election as an Independent.

The fiercely contested Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for 250 wards ended peacefully with 50 percent voter turnout on December 4.

Over 1.45 crore voters exercised their franchise. Of the 250 wards, 42 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates, 21 for women SC candidates, and 104 seats were reserved for women candidates.



Jaitpur MCD Elections Results Live Updates

08:17 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 MCD Elelction Results 2022: AAP takes initial lead Counting of votes is on for 250 wards of MCD amid tight security. The EVMs, having the mandate of 73,20,577 voters, are under tight vigil at 42 centres. 08:05 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 MCD Election Results 2022: Counting begins for 250 wards The vote counting for 250-ward of Municipal elections begins. Final results may be declared around afternoon. 07:52 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 MCD Election Result 2022: Exit polls predict AAP winning MCD Exit polls predict a clear win for AAP in MCD polls to end BJP's 15-year rule. Results of the polls will be declared around afternoon. 07:24 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 MCD Election Result 2022: 42 centres set up to count votes at 8 am Authorities are all set to count the votes polled in the Delhi municipal elections. 42 centres are set up for the counting which will kickstatrt at 8 am amid tight security. 07:03 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 Welcome to Jaitpur MCD Election Reuslt 2022 Live Blog Hello Readers! Welcome to live blog. To get updates on the counting of votes and results for Jaitpur, stay tuned with financialexpress.com

