Jaitpur MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes to start tomorrow, key contenders and other details

Jaitpur Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Date and Time: The Jaitpur municipal ward has been politically crucial. Its demography and electoral matrix always catch the attention of political parties when election comes.

Jaitpur, ward number fixed at 184 after the delimitation for the MCD elections 2022, falls under the Badarpur Delhi assembly constituency. The voting was held on December 4, 2022.

Jaitpur MCD result date and time: The counting of votes will begin on December 7, Wednesday at 8:00 am. The results will be declared the same day after the counting is done.

In the Delhi Civic Polls 2022, the Jaitpur seat was reserved for women. There are 62, 317 populations cutting across all caste hues.

Rachna Mishra contested elections on BJP ticket for the MCD election 2022. Congress fielded Sana Fatima from this seat. Hema fought the election from AAP. Shamson Nisha was fielded by BSP while Uzma Khan contested election as an independent.

In 2017 MCD polls, Kamlesh Kumar Shukla was declared winner from BJP.

The Badarpur assembly constituency has a total of five wards. The names of the five wards of the Badarpur assembly constituency are Badarpur, Molarband, Meethapur, Hari Nagar Extension, Jaitpur

The fiercely contested Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for 250 wards ended with 50 percent voter turnout, three percent less than the previous election. The importance of the Delhi civic polls can be measured from the campaign blitzkrieg that saw the top guns of national politics descend on the poll pitch of the national capital, including the Jaitpur ward.

Over 1.45 crore voters exercised their franchise. Of the 250 wards, 42 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates, 21 for women SC candidates, and 104 seats were reserved for women candidates.