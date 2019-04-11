Jaitley on I-T raids: Revenue dept acting on merit, no political vendetta

Finance minister Arun Jaitley

Reacting to the charges that various enforcement agencies are being misused by the Union government to conduct raids on rival political parties, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the revenue department, in fact, was acting objectively on the basis of materials available with it and taking action only when it is satisfied that a case of search operation is made out.

Stating that the argument that the agencies are targeting only rival political entities doesn’t hold water, the minister wrote in a Facebook blog that there is no ‘Right to Equality’ which says no action can be taken against politicians in the Opposition till those in power, too, are targeted.

Jaitley is currently in the US to attend the IMF-World Bank meetings.

Also read | Demonetisation, GST raised risks for poor; social protection needs private hand to step up

“It has become a routine practice to call any action against corruption as political vendetta. Claim of vendetta has never been a legitimate defence in corruption. Those who commit such large acts of corruption have to be judged on the merits of the action itself,” Jaitley said.

Further, Jaitley said the raids in Karnataka and MP had revealed that funds meant for public works by states’ Public Works Department (PWD) — which gets funds for different schemes from Central and state governments — were being channeled into politics.

Also read | After Gita Gopinath raises data concerns, Pronab Sen says, India never charged with lack of transparency

“Regrettably, none of the two state governments have replied to the allegations on merits,” Jaitley said. He added that siphoning money meant for vulnerable sections of the society showed the mindframe of those indulging in such an act.

After inflicting such injustice, they have the audacity to speak of Nyay, Jaitley said referring to the Congress party’s promise made in its manifesto which guarantees direct transfer of Rs 72,000 annually to 20% of the country’s poorest families. The scheme is called Nyuntam Aay Yojana (Nyay).