External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to begin an extensive six‑nation diplomatic tour on Sunday, visiting four Gulf nations before heading to New York and Brussels. The top official will hold meetings with senior officials in Qatar during the first leg of this trip before visiting Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman. Jaishankar will then proceed to the United States to launch India’s official campaign for a seat on the United Nations Security Council. He is also slated to attend the third India‑EU Trade and Technology Council meeting in Belgium.

The tour comes amid fast‑evolving political dynamics in the Gulf following moves toward a détente between major regional players, including a recent United States‑Iran engagement, making consultation with partners in the Gulf particularly timely for New Delhi’s foreign policy and energy diplomacy.

The multi‑nation tour bundles together several priorities for India’s external policy: consolidating ties with energy‑and‑diaspora‑connected Gulf partners, mobilising support for India’s UNSC candidature, and strengthening strategic economic and technology cooperation with the EU. Each element reflects wider themes in India’s diplomacy—economic security, multilateral engagement and technology partnerships.

Gulf engagements: Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman (July 5–10)

EAM Jaishankar’s first stop is a four‑country Gulf leg scheduled from July 5 to 10. He will visit Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman on official calls where he is slated to meet his counterparts and senior leadership in each country. According to the MEA, the visits will focus on “enhancing our bilateral relations with the four countries” and will provide opportunities to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

“The visits will focus on enhancing our bilateral relations and provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments,” the MEA said, underscoring the importance New Delhi attaches to the Gulf, a region of growing strategic and economic salience for India.

UN campaign launch in New York (July 13)

After concluding his Gulf engagements, Jaishankar will travel to New York, where on July 13 he will formally launch India’s official campaign for a non‑permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2028–29 term. India is a founding member of the United Nations and has repeatedly stressed the importance of multilateralism; the MEA’s release framed the campaign as part of India’s longstanding commitment to the UN and to reforms of the Security Council.

“The Permanent Mission of India to the UN underlined how India’s deepening engagement with the United Nations is based on its steadfast commitment to multilateralism and dialogue as the key to achieving shared goals,” the MEA said. India’s candidature, the statement added, comes as New Delhi has continuously advocated reforms of the Security Council to make it responsive to present‑day challenges.

India’s bid will be presented as grounded in the country’s contributions to UN programmes, its record in peacekeeping and its emphasis on consensus‑building. The launch in New York will formally open the diplomatic phase of outreach to UN member states ahead of the 2028–29 term.

India‑EU Trade and Technology Council in Brussels (July 14–15)

In the final leg of his trip, Jaishankar will travel to Brussels on July 14–15 to participate in the third meeting of the India‑EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC). He will be joined by fellow Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnaw. Launched in 2022, the TTC is a structured platform designed to facilitate cooperation between India and the European Union on trade, technology and critical emerging domains such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors and cybersecurity.

The MEA highlighted Jaishankar’s meetings with EU and Belgian counterparts, where discussions will likely range from deepening technological collaboration and supply‑chain resilience to regulatory coordination on digital and emerging technologies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen established the India-EU TTC in April 2022 as a key bilateral platform to address challenges at the confluence of trade, trusted technology and security.

It reflects a shared acknowledgement between the two blocs of the increasingly critical links between trade and technology, the potential of cooperation on these issues to enhance the economies of both partners, and the need to work together on the related security challenges.

“Our effort is that it becomes a supplement to the FTA which we have finalised and will help us to smoothen the edges and make it easier to implement the FTA going forward,” Goyal said on Saturday.

Negotiations have already been concluded for the India-EU FTA, with both sides now wrapping up the legal scrubbing exercise of the pact text. It is likely to be signed by the end of this year and may be implemented in 2027.

Jaishankar’s schedule at a glance:

Indian officials say the Gulf visits will also allow candid exchanges on regional security developments following shifting regional alignments, while the Washington and Brussels legs will advance India’s global diplomatic outreach and its push for deeper strategic and technological ties with Western partners.

July 5–10: Official visits to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

July 13: New York — launch of India’s official campaign for UNSC non‑permanent membership for 2028–29.

July 14–15: Brussels — third India‑EU Trade and Technology Council meeting; bilateral interactions with EU and Belgian counterparts.

Outcomes from leader‑level and ministerial meetings in the Gulf on energy, labour, investments and regional security.

Reception to India’s UNSC campaign launch and the scope of pledges or endorsements New Delhi secures in New York.

Deliverables or joint statements from the India‑EU TTC on technology cooperation, supply chains (notably semiconductors), AI governance and cybersecurity frameworks.

With this tour, EAM Jaishankar aims to stitch together diplomatic, strategic and technological threads that will shape India’s external engagement over the coming years—particularly as national capital prepares to press its case at the United Nations and deepen partnerships in critical technology domains.