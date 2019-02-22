Jaish-e-Mohammed module busted: Uttar Pradesh ATS nabs two suspected JeM men from Saharanpur

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh (ANI)

In a major breakthrough days after the dastardly terror attack targetting CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, the Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed two suspected terrorists linked to Jaish e Mohammed (JeM) which claimed responsibility of the attack. The two were nabbed by the Anti Terror Squad (ATS) on Friday after receiving an input. Both terrorists are reported to be from Kashmir.

“Yesterday after inputs two suspected terrorists were caught from Saharanpur by our ATS wing. They are linked to JeM and both are from Kashmir. Shahnawaz is from Kulgam and Aqib is from Pulwama”, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh told reporters on Friday.

“ATS recovered a .32 bore pistol from each of them with cartridges. Jehadi chats, videos and photos were also recovered. These are being investigated,” the DGP was quoted as saying by PTI.

He went on to add, “Both are being interrogated on when they arrived from Kashmir… how many other members are involved, have they succeeded in recruiting anyone in JeM, from where did they get funding and how much, what was their target after recruitment.”

Reacting to the development, state Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “UP ATS has arrested 2 suspected JeM terrorists from Saharanpur and recovered arms & incriminating material from them. This is a message to the enemies of the nation that terrorists will not be able to hide anymore”.

When asked when both arrested persons had come to the state, he added, “Difficult to say whether two alleged JeM members arrested from UP came before Pulwama attack or after that.” The DGP further added that both accused were involved in recruiting members for the JeM.

The arrests of alleged JeM members came on the heels of the August 14 Pulwama terror attack that led to the killing of as many as 40 CRPF jawans. A vehicle carrying exclusives reportedly rammed into the bus they were travelling in, leading to their deaths. The incident led to widespread anger among people across the country and the rest of the world.

Soon after the attack, India was in touch with foreign envoys, trying to corner Pakistan across the globe. Most countries have pledged support to India.

Meanwhile, in a major U-turn of sorts, China late Thursday signed a statement in UNSC along with other countries naming JeM for the cowardly act. With pressure mounting, Pakistan also reinstated a ban on Hafiz Saeed’s Jamat-ud- Dawa.