Modi, Amit Shah using CBI, ED, IT ‘trishul’ to attack Opposition: Jairam Ramesh

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo)

Jairam Ramesh attacks PM Modi, Amit Shah: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of using central agencies to target the Opposition, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said that the government was trying to divide the people of the country through National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

Speaking to reporters during a press conference in Guwahati, Ramesh said NRC, CAB were being used by Amit Shah to ‘polarise the society on religious line’.

“Modi and Amit Shah have found a new instrument – the trishul – against their opponents What are the three points of the trishul. They are ED, CBI and Income Tax. They keep using the three points to poke their opponents,” news agency PTI quoted the former Union minister, as saying.

Referring to recent assembly election results in Haryana and Maharashtra, where the BJP failed to win a majority on its own, Ramesh said the poll results were an indication that the BJP has been exposed.

“Shah is now not talking about NRC in Assam but in Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Karnataka and other places as BJP’s lie is exposed. Haryana and Maharashtra gave a reply to Amit Shah’s rhetoric,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Ramesh said the Congress would raise the issues of NRC and CAB both on the floor of Parliament and outside to bring the truth about BJP’s divisive politics.

Jairam Ramesh was in Guwahati along with Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik and former Uttarakhand chief minister and

Harish Rawat. The leaders are part of the six-member team set by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to meet party workers and people of all the northeastern states to get their views on NRC and CAB.