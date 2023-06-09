Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that it was he who initiated the practice of taking national politics outside the country.

Ramesh, the general secretary in-charge of Communications, AICC, was responding to External Affairs minister S Jaishankar’s attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the Indian government while on foreign soil. To engage in such behaviour, Jaishanker said yesterday, was against the nation’s interest.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital to highlight the achievements of India’s foreign policy in the nine years of the Narendra Modi government, Jaishankar referred to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks during his visit to the United States. Jaishanker said that while he does not object to any criticism made within India, discussing internal matters abroad is “not appropriate”.

Responding to Jaishanker’s remarks, Ramesh said that the EAM was unwilling to acknowledge that the practice of taking domestic politics abroad was initiated by the Prime Minister himself.

“The man who started the practice of taking national politics outside the country is none other than the man who gave you (Jaishankar) your ministerial position. You know it, but you cannot acknowledge it, Dr Minister,” he said.

During the press meet, Jaishankar argued against the trend of politicising issues abroad, and claimed that narratives that fail domestically are then carried abroad.

“All the narratives against the government are created within the country. If a narrative fails to be effective domestically, it is taken abroad hoping that external support will influence India,” Jaishanker said, adding that taking national politics outside will not enhance Rahul Gandhi’s credibility.

Jaishankar’s criticism of Rahul Gandhi also came under attack from other Congress leaders. Reacting to the remarks, Randeep Surjewala accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of providing the External Affairs minister an “old script” and advised him to consider a new approach.

Surjewala emphasised that Rahul Gandhi’s statements about a “deliberate and systematic attack” on India’s constitutional bodies were merely reflecting the truth.

Addressing the press conference, Jaishankar also exuded confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2024.