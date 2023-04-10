Jairam Ramesh calls Ghulam Nabi Azad ‘pathetic’ over his comments on Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday lashed out at former party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad for targeting Rahul Gandhi and described his comments on the Congress leadership as a ‘desperate bid to remain relevant’.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Ramesh hit back at Azad stating that his comments revealed his true character and loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“With every passing day, Ghulam Nabi Azad falls to new depths to demonstrate his true character and his loyalty to Mr. Modi. His contemptible statements on the Congress leadership reflect his desperation to remain relevant. I can only say that he is PATHETIC,” the Congress general secretary in-charge communications tweeted.

Ramesh’s tweet came after Azad, in an interview to Malayalam channel Asianet News, said, “The entire family has associations with businessmen, including him (Rahul). I can give you 10 examples of where he would go even outside the country, to meet people who are undesirable businessmen.”

Azad had resigned from the party with sharp jabs at the Gandhis and the organisational leadership. In a letter addressed to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Azad cited the sidelining of senior Congress leaders and the increasing sway of a “coterie of inexperienced sycophants” as the reasons behind his resignation.

The former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha also slammed Rahul Gandhi, blaming his “immaturity” for the Congress’s dwindling political clout and poor performance in polls, and had stated that the situation in the party had reached a point of “no return”.