Jairam Ramesh apologises to Ajit Doval’s son Vivek in 2019 defamation case

Jairam Ramesh seeks apology from Vivek Doval in a criminal defamation case. (Pic: NSUI)

Defamation case: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has sought an apology from Vivek Doval, son of NSA Ajit Doval, in a criminal defamation case. Last year, Vivek Doval had filed a defamation case against Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine for their alleged defamatory statement and article against him. Today, Doval informed that Jairam Ramesh had given an apology, and he has accepted it. He, however, said that the criminal defamation case against Caravan magazine will continue.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that he gave the statement against Vivek Doval and made several allegations in heat of the moment as it was the time of elections. “I must verify it,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

In January 2019, Vivek Doval filed a criminal defamation case at a Delhi court against news magazine The Caravan for allegedly publishing a defamatory news article. He also filed a defamation case against Jairam Ramesh for holding a press conference and repeating the same defematory allegations levelled in the news article. Vivek Doval claimed that the magazine was deliberately maligning and defaming him to settle scores with his father, NSA Ajit Doval.