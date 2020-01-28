Jaipur ‘Yuva Aakrosh’ Rally: Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi destroyed India’s image as a peace-loving, pluralistic nation

The Wayanad MP also threw a challenge to PM Modi asking him to take questions from students on unemployment and their aspirations.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying India’s image as a peace-loving and pluralistic nation before the global community. Addressing a ‘Yuva Aakrosh’ rally in Jaipur on Tuesday, Rahul said that the world looked up to India, in contrast to Pakistan, as a nation that was peace-loving and pluralistic. However, Prime Minister Modi has destroyed that image of India before the world, Rahul said.

“India was known for its unity, harmony and brotherhood. PM Modi destroyed India’s image before the world,” Rahul said, slamming the Prime Minister over the attack against students and the “divisive” Citizenship Amendment Act.

This loss of reputation has cost India much-needed foreign investments. Investors, Rahul said, are put off by the incidents of violence and unrest prevailing in the country. “Investors are saying there is violence in India. People are fighting each other. Why should we invest (in India)?” Rahul said.

He also took on the Prime Minister over his promise of providing 2 crore jobs and offering the right price to farmers. “Modi govt’s policies have destroyed India. We are reeling under an unprecedented slowdown, which the IMF says is dragging the world economy. PM Modi had promised to create two crore jobs but one crore people lost theirs last year. he has tarnished India’s image as a country of peace, putting off investors,” Rahul said.

The Wayanad MP also threw a challenge to PM Modi asking him to take questions from students on unemployment and their aspirations. “I am throwing an open challenge to the Prime Minister. Let him go to any university in India and take questions from students on unemployment, their dreams and his failed promises…He will not do it. The Prime Minister can only make false promises. If you raise your voice for your rights or question him over his promises, you will be the one facing bullets,” Rahul said.

The former Congress president, however, said that he was not one to disappoint the youth and urged them not to fear anyone while continuing to raise their voice. “The youth is the only hope for India. Do not fear anyone and continue to raise your voice on issues related to your future and the future of the country.”