Chetan Kumar Choudhary, the RPF constable behind the shocking firing inside a moving train, is believed to be ‘mentally unstable.’ Multiple media reports quoting senior officials said that Choudhary is known for his ‘quick temper’. The constable allegedly killed his senior, ASI Tika Ram Meena, and the three other passengers from his automatic weapon around 5 am onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express. The train was near Palghar station at the time of the incident after which the accused jumped off the train at the next station and tried to flee. The accused constable has been arrested.

Praveen Sinha, Inspector General of RPF (Western Railway) said while addressing the media that the constable, Chetan had a “short fuse” and he was quite “hot-headed”. “He lost his temper and shot his senior, then fired at whoever he saw”.

The ASI, Mr Meena was reportedly from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan and was survived by his wife and mother who was 80-years-old. Tika Ram Meena was due for retirement in 2025. A compensation has been announced of Rs 25 lakh for the family with an additional assistance of Rs 15 lakh. The family members of the other victims will also be provided compensation, Railways has reportedly said.

The railway officials reported that a total of four RPF personnel, including Singh and Mr Meena, had boarded the train from Surat station in Gujarat for escort duty as escort parties are posted for security on long-distance trains.

The RPF Constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary, identified as short-tempered and suffering from mental health issues, shot his superior and three passengers on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express, according to PC Sinha, Inspector General-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Western Railway. DCP Sandeep Bhajibhakre from GRP West confirmed the constable’s mental instability. After he fired at his senior, he went to another bogie and shot at three other passengers, a PTI report said. Choudhary was apprehended and the weapon was seized by the Government Railway Police personnel while trying to escape between Mira Road and Dahisar stations. He is now in the custody of Mira Road railway police, with the incident resulting in fatalities and an alarm chain pulling near Dahisar station.