Jaipur locust attack: Swarms enter residential localities, a first since 1993 – All you need to know

A swarm of locusts in a residential area in Jaipur. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

In an unusual trend, swarms of locusts have entered residential areas in Jaipur, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh and the eastern parts of Maharashtra. Locusts normally affect districts in western Rajasthan but this time the swarms have travelled deep and entered several residential localities in Jaipur city.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Agriculture Department said this is the first time since the early 1990s that locust swarms from western Rajasthan have made their way into Jaipur. According to officials, locusts pose a big threat to standing crops, plants and trees.

BR Karwa, deputy director at the Agriculture Department, said similar swarms of the crop-devouring insects will likely be seen in the coming days. He said swarms travelled farther as there are no standing crops for them to feed on.

“Since the last one year, locust swarms have resulted in serious losses for farmers. We believe this time the swarms came all the way to Jaipur because the locusts couldn’t find any crop to consume as most of the crop has already been harvested,” Karwa said.

“On May 22, similar locust swarms had entered Jaipur. This was the first instance since 1993 that locust swarms entered the city,” he said.

He said the swarm, originating in North-West Pakistan, passed through Barmer and Jaisalmer districts and entered residential areas in Jaipur through Nagaur and Sikar. The locusts went over localities such as Vidhyadhar Nagar and Shastri Nagar. The swarms later headed towards Dausa district.

“There were lakhs of locusts coming from western Rajasthan after originating in Pakistan,” Karwa said.

Meanwhile, the state government and the Centre have deputed several teams for spraying of pesticides to prevent locust attack. Karwa said teams sprayed pesticides in Jaipur for a few hours and the swarm went towards Dausa.

Locusts arrive generally during winters but this time it has started early. It has been a major concern in Rajasthan since last year as they damage crops.