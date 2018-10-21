Jaipur Literature Festival unveils first set of 30 speakers for 2019

The festival, described as the ‘greatest literary show on earth’ will take place from January 24-28 next year

The annual ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival announced the first list of 30 speakers out of over 250 speakers expected to attend its 12th edition in 2019.

The first list of authors includes Alexander McCall Smith, Amin Jaffer, André Aciman, Andrew Sean Greer, Anish Kapoor, Anuradha Roy, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Colson Whitehead, Donna Zuckerberg, Germaine Greer, Hari

Kunzru, Jeremy Paxman, Jon Lee Anderson, Juergen Boos, Manisha Koirala, Marc Quinn, Markus Zusak, Molly Crabapple, N.S. Madhavan, Narendra Kohli, NoViolet Bulawayo, Perumal Murugan, Priyamvada Natarajan, Rom Whitaker, Rupert Everett, Simon Sebag Montefiore, Tawfiq E. Chowdhury, Uday Prakash, Upamanyu Chatterjee and Vikram Chandra.

“In 2019 we’ll be fielding the strongest Jaipur line up ever, an unrivalled literary First Eleven of remarkable poets and acclaimed novelists, historians and biographers, thinkers and dreamers.

It’s an astonishing line up and I can’t wait for January 24 to see it all become a reality,” said William Dalrymple, co-director of the literature fest in a release today.

The festival, described as the ‘greatest literary show on earth’ will take place from January 24-28 next year at the historic Diggi Palace Hotel in Jaipur.