Jaipur Foot in Syria: NGO to hold special camp for affected people in war-torn country

NGO will organise a special camp in the west Asian Country.

A Jaipur-based non profit organisation Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) will organise a special camp in Syria to fit the artificial limb ‘Jaipur Foot’ for people injured in the civil war in the country. The NGO has signed an agreement with Syrian organisation Saint James the Mutilated (SJM) for this purpose.

As per the agreement signed last week, the NGO will organise a special camp in the west Asian Country with the support of Ministry of External Affairs and foreign ministry of Syria.

“SJM will be the facilitating the agency to provide all support for the successful holding of the camp in which in the first phase 500 amputees would be provided with ‘Jaipur Foot’,” a release from BMVSS said on Saturday.

Its chief patron DR Mehta, while speaking to TOI said that the NGO was trying to hold a camp in Syria and help affected people with amputees since the war broke out in the country. He added that the NGA’s effort will be of great humanitarian for affected people in the country.

Responding to the agreement, Mother Agnes, the head of SJM, said there are more than one lakh persons including both military personnel and civilians — who were injured during civil war in the country and have been suffering since long after losing their limbs.

She further said that the agreement would help handicapped people in Syria and a camp will be organised in six months to rehabilitate 500 amputees in the first phase.

The NGO is the world’s largest producer-donor for wheelchairs, crutches, artificial limbs for free for affected people. It has organised a similar camp in Vietnam and Myanmar. A NGO team will also visit in Iraq’s Karbala in November.