Jaipur Foot in Syria: NGO to hold special camp for affected people in war-torn country

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 3:58 PM

A Jaipur-based non profit organisation will organise a special camp in Syria to fit the artificial limb 'Jaipur Foot' for injured people.

jaipur, foot, syria, indiaNGO will organise a special camp in the west Asian Country.

A Jaipur-based non profit organisation Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) will organise a special camp in Syria to fit the artificial limb ‘Jaipur Foot’ for people injured in the civil war in the country. The NGO has signed an agreement with Syrian organisation Saint James the Mutilated (SJM) for this purpose.

As per the agreement signed last week, the NGO will organise a special camp in the west Asian Country with the support of Ministry of External Affairs and foreign ministry of Syria.

“SJM will be the facilitating the agency to provide all support for the successful holding of the camp in which in the first phase 500 amputees would be provided with ‘Jaipur Foot’,” a release from BMVSS said on Saturday.

Its chief patron DR Mehta, while speaking to TOI said that the NGO was trying to hold a camp in Syria and help affected people with amputees since the war broke out in the country. He added that the NGA’s effort will be of great humanitarian for affected people in the country.

Responding to the agreement, Mother Agnes, the head of SJM, said there are more than one lakh persons including both military personnel and civilians — who were injured during civil war in the country and have been suffering since long after losing their limbs.

She further said that the agreement would help handicapped people in Syria and a camp will be organised in six months to rehabilitate 500 amputees in the first phase.

The NGO is the world’s largest producer-donor for wheelchairs, crutches, artificial limbs for free for affected people. It has organised a similar camp in Vietnam and Myanmar. A NGO team will also visit in Iraq’s Karbala in November.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jaipur Foot in Syria: NGO to hold special camp for affected people in war-torn country
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition