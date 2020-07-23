Jaipur court orders probe into complaint against Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in credit society scam

Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam: The Jaipur unit of the Special Operations Group has been probing the scam since last year. An FIR was registered in August 2019.
A local court in Jaipur on Thursday directed the Rajasthan police to probe a complaint alleging the involvement of BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam.
Shekhawat, his wife and others have been named in a complaint related to the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam where thousands of investors allegedly lost about Rs 900 crore.
- 'PM 100% focused on building own image': Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi over India-China conflict
- Rajasthan: Supreme Court refuses stay on proceedings in Sachin Pilot disqualification case; HC verdict tomorrow
- Chhattisgarh: Pregnant woman, carried across river in utensil to reach hospital, delivers still-born baby
The Jaipur unit of the Special Operations Group has been probing the scam since last year. An FIR was registered in August 2019.
The BJP leader was not mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the SOG in connection with the case. Later, a magistrate’s court also rejected an application to include Shekhawat in the charge sheet.
Complainants Gulam Singh and Laboo Singh, both residents of Barmer, then approached the Additional District Judge’s court. The court issued directions that their complaint should also be investigated.
The complainants claimed that a money trail mentioned in the FIR led to companies allegedly linked to the minister. But the SOG did not investigate the role of Shekhawat or the companies.
The Jaipur court’s order for a probe involving the BJP leader comes amid allegations by the Congress that he was involved in a bid to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. The SOG has already sent a notice to the minister in connection with a probe into audio clips which hinted at efforts to lure Congress MLAs.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.