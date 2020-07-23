Jaipur court orders probe into complaint against Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in credit society scam

Probe ordered against Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in credit society scam. (file)

A local court in Jaipur on Thursday directed the Rajasthan police to probe a complaint alleging the involvement of BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam.

Shekhawat, his wife and others have been named in a complaint related to the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam where thousands of investors allegedly lost about Rs 900 crore.

The Jaipur unit of the Special Operations Group has been probing the scam since last year. An FIR was registered in August 2019.

The BJP leader was not mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the SOG in connection with the case. Later, a magistrate’s court also rejected an application to include Shekhawat in the charge sheet.

Complainants Gulam Singh and Laboo Singh, both residents of Barmer, then approached the Additional District Judge’s court. The court issued directions that their complaint should also be investigated.

The complainants claimed that a money trail mentioned in the FIR led to companies allegedly linked to the minister. But the SOG did not investigate the role of Shekhawat or the companies.

The Jaipur court’s order for a probe involving the BJP leader comes amid allegations by the Congress that he was involved in a bid to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. The SOG has already sent a notice to the minister in connection with a probe into audio clips which hinted at efforts to lure Congress MLAs.