Jain monk Tarun Sagar passes away after prolonged illness

Jain monk Tarun Sagar passed away after prolonged illness early on Saturday morning. He was 51-years of age. The monk breathed his last at about 3 am in the morning at Radhapuri Jain temple at Delhi’s Krishna Nagar area. His last rites would be held in Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh later in the day.

Tarun Sagar had huge followers among the Jain community. He was suffering from jaundice. Tarun was admitted to a private hospital a few days back. In spite of all efforts by doctors, his health failed to improve.

Reportedly he had stopped taking medicine for the last few days. After this, he was brought to Radhapuri temple where he decided to opt for ‘Santhara’ – the Jain ritual of fast till death.

Tarun Sagar, whose real name was Pawan Kumar Jain, was born on June 26, 1967, in Madhya Pradesh’s Dahoh district. He had left his home on March 8, 1981, to accept celibacy and lead a life of a monk. The Digambar

Jain monk was popular among his followers for his sermons termed as ‘kadve pravachan’ as they can be critical of common practices.

