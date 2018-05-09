Jailed RJD supremo Lalu Yadav gets five-day parole to attend son Tej Pratap’s wedding. (PTI)

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Yadav was on Wednesday granted a five-day parole to attend the wedding of his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav.

This comes after the RJD chief moved a parole plea after his provisional bail application could not be taken up on May 4 due to the agitation of advocates in the Jharkhand High court.

Former Bihar health minister will tie the knot with Aishwarya Rai, daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai on the 12th of this month in Patna. The engagement ceremony between the duo was held on April 18.

Lalu could not attend the ceremony as he was serving jail term after being convicted in three fodder scam cases – Dumka treasury, Deoghar treasury and Chaibasa treasury. Anguish by his father’s absence in the ceremony, Tej Pratap tweeted, “Miss You Papa.”

Lalu is currently under treatment at RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences) after he complained of several health-related issues. He was shifted to RIMS after doctors in AIIMS, Delhi declared him fit to travel. The RJD chief had alleged a political conspiracy in the decision by India’s premier medical institute.

He also said that there was a conspiracy behind the decision to shift him to a place where there are no facilities available to cater to his ailments. In a letter to AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, Lalu had said that if he is sent to Ranchi medical college from here, “in case of any danger to my life, sole responsibility will be on you all”. Authorities at AIIMS, however, denied the conspiracy charge and said that the decision was based on the recommendation made by the medical board. The RJD chief was admitted to AIIMS in the national capital on March 29 for various ailments related to heart and kidney.

Reacting to the AIIMS decision, RJD chief’s son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav had told reporters on April 30: “The decision to shift Laluji from AIIMS to Ranchi Hospital has been taken in haste. AIIMS is much better and I wonder why this decision has been taken. Only AIIMS authorities can reveal the reason behind the sudden transfer of Laluji.”