Jailed RJD leader Lalu Yadav gets bail in fodder scam case; to be released from jail

Lalu Yadav was serving his sentence in the Dumka Treasury case. (File Photo PTI)

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently serving jail term in the fodder scam case, has been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court. The RJD chief was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi after being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi in 2017 in the second fodder scam case involving the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury. With this, Prasad has been granted bail in all four cases he was convicted in. The judgement has paved a way for his release from jail. He was granted bail on the ground that he had already served half the tenure served in the Dumka treasury fodder scam case.

The bail was allowed to Prasad by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh. The court directed him neither to leave the country without permission nor change his address and mobile number during the bail period.

Yadav had been convicted in four out of the five cases related to multi-crore fodder scam cases. Lalu Yadav was serving his sentence in the Dumka Treasury case, where he was convicted of withdrawing Rs 3.13 crore from the treasury illegally.

Lodged in Ranchi prison since December 2017, the 72-year-old leader has served most of his jail sentence at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Jharkhand owing to ill-health. Earlier this year, he was brought to AIIMS Delhi after his condition had worsened.