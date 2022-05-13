Jailed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik allowed to undergo treatment at private hospital

A special Mumbai court on Friday allowed jailed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik to get special treatment at a private hospital. Earlier this month, Malik’s lawyer had told the court that he was undergoing treatment at the state-run JJ Hospital in a serious condition.

Malik, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, had last month applied for bail on medical grounds for six weeks and permission to be referred to a private hospital.

Lodged at Arthur Road jail, Malik (62), had also referred to the ‘poor hygiene and lack of adequate medical facilities’ in overcrowded jails of the state, adding that it is almost impossible to maintain a sterile, sanitised environment inside the jail essential for recuperating.

“The applicant has been recently advised to undergo surgery for cysts in his kidneys. The surgery and post-operation care is required to be handled with care and caution in a safe hygienic place. The prolonged judicial custody of the applicant in his precarious condition is aggravating the health of the applicant… and it is necessary that the applicant, in order to secure appropriate treatment, be released on bail for a period of 6 weeks to secure appropriate treatment,” his plea said.

The plea was filed after the Supreme Court had on April 22 rejected Malik’s bail petition saying that the case was at an initial stage. “The matter is at a nascent stage. You may approach the special court for the bail,” the top court had said.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a chargesheet against Malik in connection with the probe into the money transactions over his land deal with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, Haseena Parkar, through her driver Salim Patel.