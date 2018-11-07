Jailed in India for 17 years, Pakistan man returns home as post graduate

By: | Published: November 7, 2018 3:07 PM

Jalaluddin studied, Buddhist scriptures, the Bible, the Quran and even the Bhagwad Gita, in his 17 years in an Indian jail.

Representative Image: IE

Jalaluddin, a Pakistani spy was arrested in India in 2001, for carrying out disruptive activities. He was just a HIgh school pass out then – but when he went back to his country on Tuesday, he had a post-graduate degree in the bag along with a Bhagwad Gita.

Jalaluddin studied, Buddhist scriptures, the Bible, the Quran and even the Bhagwad Gita, in his 17 years in an Indian jail, reported TOI. Before crossing the border to Pakistan, at Attari, he informed that he is taking a copy of Gita with him, as he could not just leave it behind. He also said that he would continue reading other Holy books on the internet as well.

He was arrested for 16 years under Official Secrets Act and Foreigners Act, from Varanasi cantonment in 2001, while he was carrying several photographs and maps of various places in India. On asking about the arrest, Jalaluddin said, he was arrested without a passport or any other travel documents.

Remembering his 17 years in jail, he recollected that he was only 30 when he got caught. However, “the staff and atmosphere of the jail encouraged me to study,” Jalaluddin told TOI. He also informed that he cleared his intermediate exam first and then his MA from IGNOU while in jail.

While Jalaluddin was asked about his experience in an Indian jail, he said it was more like a family. “I feel good about going back to Pakistan, I’ll be able to meet my relatives, but I am also leaving a family behind,” he said. His parents passed away while he was in jail, and have not much whereabouts of his relative either.

He was the umpire of Jail Cricket League for three years and is an electrician by profession. He took up an electrician course in the jail. “I can’t ever forget what India has given me. I wish India and Pakistan resolve their issues and work towards their betterment, and help each other in rooting out corruption, poverty, unemployment and issues like that.”

