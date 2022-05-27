Jailed former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in ICU after complaining of chest pain

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is in judicial custody in a case of alleged money laundering, was on Friday admitted to an ICU at the KEM Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of “uncontrolled high blood pressure and chest pain”.

On November 2021, the Enforcement Directorate arrested the 72-year-old former state minister in an alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case. Earlier, a Mumbai court had rejected Deshmukh’s petition requesting him access to a private hospital to undergo shoulder surgery. Instead, the court directed Deshmukh to get the surgery conducted at the state government-run JJ Hospital.

Earlier, disgraced former Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze got the Central Bureau of Investigation’s nod to turn approver in the money laundering case against Deshmukh. The move can potentially pave the way for Vaze getting pardoned as his testimony will be used against Deshmukh. A special court had rejected Vaze’s bail petition on grounds of being “an active participant” in the unfolding of the crime.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader had stepped down after former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had levelled bribery charges against him.