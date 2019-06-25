‘Jai Shri Ram’ can be chanted by embracing people, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Published: June 25, 2019 1:46:03 PM

Eleven people were arrested on Monday in connection with Ansari's death, who was thrashed by a mob here for alleged theft and is seen in a purported video being forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman", police had said.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minority Affairs minister, Mob lynching, BJP The Union Minister said such incidents cannot be justified as they have only one motive of spoiling the positive atmosphere created by the government. (Source: IE photo)

Union Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Tuesday said “Jai Shri Ram” can be chanted by embracing people and not by throttling them. Naqvi made the remarks while referring to the recent incident where 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari was lynched by a mob in Saraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand.

The Union Minister said such incidents cannot be justified as they have only one motive of spoiling the positive atmosphere created by the government. “Such incidents cannot be justified. We have committed that we won’t let the destructive agenda dominate the development agenda. “People who are involved in such incidents have only one motive — to spoil the positive atmosphere created by the government,” he said.

