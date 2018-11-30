JAI & RIC to meet on the sidelines of G-20 in Argentina: `I’ is the common (Reuters)

The first ever trilateral ‘JAI’ between Japan, America and India and the 2nd Russia India China (RIC) trilateral after an interval of 12 years will take place tomorrow. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Donald Trump of the US and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a (JAI) trilateral meeting tomorrow on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Argentina.

This is the second RIC meeting, one RIC meeting at summit level has already taken place, clarified the source. RIC meeting at the foreign minister level takes place regularly. Usually the RIC

For the first time the RIC meeting which is at the ministerial level, will be between Russian President Vladmir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to highly placed sources the timing of the meeting is directly related to period of major global developments, it is also indicative of India’s growing diplomatic and economic profile in the world.

These trilateral meetings between the leaders where `I’ is the common factor is recognition of several facts including, “India as a global engine of economic growth and will be in top five economies of the world; stability in the region and recognition of India assuming leadership role on global issues of people’s concerns such as climate change, renewable energy, corruption and disaster resilient infrastructure,” sources added.

While acknowledging India’s leadership role in building awareness and consensus on key global challenges, these meetings are also a reflection of India’s willingness to contribute in a positive and a constructive way in strengthening multilateral institutions like WTO and trying to build a consensus on new ideas like Indo-Pacific.

On Thursday, Modi is also expected to meet with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and the UN Secretary General António Guterres, said sources.

Said sources, “In recent years, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been a valuable partner. The relationship has expanded beyond the Indian community to issues related to the economy, energy and security. All issues of bilateral and regional interest will be discussed.”

As has been reported by FE earlier, Secretary-General of UN Guterres has reached out to the Prime Minister Modi for the 2nd time in two months. Since both leaders give climate change a lot of importance today’s meeting on the sidelines comes just a week before COP24 in Katowice, Poland.

Modi reached Buenos Aires on Thursday arrived to take part in the G20 summit during which he will have several bilateral meetings, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The G-20 leaders will review the work of the grouping in the last 10 years of its existence and chart the ways and means to meet the new and upcoming challenges of the coming decade.

It may be recalled that Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale while briefing media persons in New Delhi had indicated that a meeting between Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron is also being worked out. He will also meet President Sebastián Piñera of Chile, President of Argentina Mauricio Macri, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of Spain and the Netherlands.

During these meetings the common issue will be besides climate change, Modi will also highlight the risks posed by oil price volatility and urge more countries to join the International Solar Alliance.

Briefing the media persons ahead of the visit, foreign secretary had said that Prime Minister Modi will be on the ground for the summit for 48 hours where besides the sessions of the G20 as well as the usual practice in international conferences and gatherings bilateral meetings on the margins of the summit.