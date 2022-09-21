Jagdeep Dhankhar says ‘grateful’ to Mamata Banerjee for TMC abstaining from voting in Vice Presidential elections

A month after the Trinamool Congress abstained from voting in the vice-presidential polls, former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was subsequently elected as V-P, on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Looking back at his tenure as Bengal Governor, Dhankhar said that he never acted against the Constitution and his battle with the TMC supremo was always fought “in open and in writing.” Addressing an event in the Rajasthan Assembly, Dhankhar said that he had never spoken anything unconstitutional or ill against Banerjee in response to her frequent jibes.

“I told her (Mamata) to keep your hand on your heart and think if I have anything which is against the Constitution. Have I ever uttered a single word against her dignity, irrespective of whatever she said? Whatever I did was in the open and in writing. Still, through this House, I thank her for her move for the first time,” he said, as reported by news agency ANI.



In a surprise move, Banerjee announced that the TMC, which took the lead while choosing Yashwant Sinha as the Opposition’s presidential candidate, has decided to abstain from voting. Mamata claimed that the TMC was not consulted before zeroing in on Congress leader Margaret Alva as the V-P candidate.

Dhankar also fondly remembered an incident where he had approached former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia as the Governor of Bengal and sought advice from her on dealing with Banerjee. “Please help me with a magic spell,” he had told Scindia.

During his interaction, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chipped in and asked, “What magic trick did you play on such a tough lady like Mamata that she eventually abstained from voting in the vice presidential polls?” Replying to Gehlot, Dhankar said, “All matters of politics are beyond me. In political affairs, Gehlot and Scindia are the right persons, not me.”

(With inputs from ANI)