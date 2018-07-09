Jagannath Temple issue should be left to pontiffs, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s order on the Jagannath temple, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the matter should be left to the pontiffs.

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s order on the Jagannath temple, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the matter should be left to the pontiffs. Pradhan said, “Sensitive issues connected to sentiments of a large section of society shouldn’t be dealt with hurriedly. This should be left to Shankaracharya and Gajapati Maharaja.” A division bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and also comprising Justice Abdul Nazeer, stated in its interim order that the temple’s management committee will consider whether members of other religions will be allowed to visit the temple subject to regulations.