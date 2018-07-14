Jagannath Rath Yatra begins in Puri, Ahmedabad; PM Narendra Modi greets devotees, Amit Shah attends Mangal Aarti

Lord Jagannath Ratha Yatra is a major Hindu festival that commences on Dwitiya Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Ashada month. This year, temple city Puri will host its 141st annual Rath Yatra.

Devotion is in the air in temple town Puri as lakhs of devotees have thronged the Odisha town for the annual Rath Yatra. The festival marks the ceremonial procession in which worshippers pull the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. Around 9 AM on Saturday, the idol of Lord Jagannath was escorted by temple servitors as the Pahadi rituals began. It was followed by Lord Balabhadra’s idol through Singhadwara at Jagannath Temple.

Not only Puri, but even Gujarat has soaked the colours of Rath Yatra. BJP President Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani offered morning prayers at the Lord Jagannath Mandir in Ahmedabad. Shah, who is in Gujarat for a one-day visit, attended ‘Mangal Arti’ early in the morning. After the prayers at the Lord Jagannath Temple, the Rath yatra commenced as devotees waited to get a glimpse of the holy trinity. The procession started from the Jamalpur area. As per reports, around 20,000 police personnel, home guard, State Reserve Police and para-military forces guarded the 18-km route.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind wished everyone on Twitter on the occasion of Rath Yatra. “Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, may our country scale new heights of growth. May every Indian be happy and prosperous. Jai Jagannath!,” tweeted PM Modi. “As the Rath Yatra festivities begins, greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens. May the blessings of Lord Jagannath bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone’s lives,” tweeted President Kovind. Famous sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik also sculpted the sand art depicting Lord Jagannath at Puri beach in Odisha.

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, may our country scale new heights of growth. May every Indian be happy and prosperous. Jai Jagannath! pic.twitter.com/1Ifrxueaiu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2018

As the Rath Yatra festivities begins, greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens. May the blessings of Lord Jagannath bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone’s lives #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 14, 2018

#JaiJagannath Wishing you all Happy #RathYatra . May Lord bless all . My SandArt at #Puri Beach in Odisha ???? pic.twitter.com/rZOi0rR2ff — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 14, 2018

