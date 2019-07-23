Jagan Reddy keeps poll promise, Andhra Pradesh becomes first state to reserve 75% private jobs for locals

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image source: Jaganmohan Reddy Facebook)

Andhra private job reservation: Fulfilling one of its biggest election promises, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Monday passed a bill in the Assembly which reserves 75 per cent jobs factories for Andhra Pradesh youths, making it the first state in the country to introduce such a provision in the private sector. The Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in Industries/Factories Act, 2019 was approved by the Assembly on Monday.

The Bill states that if an industrial unit fails to find enough skilled local workers, then it will have to train them in association with the state government. The company is also required to act in accordance with the new law and submit a quarterly compliance report, media reports said.

During his padyatra in the run up to the Assembly elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised reservation for local youths in private jobs.

While Andhra Pradesh has implemented quota in private jobs, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath too had said earlier this month that his government is mulling to ensure 70 per cent jobs to locals. Speaking in the state Assembly, Kamal Nath had said that his government would soon bring a law to ensure that people of the state get more representation in private job.

Kamal Nath had triggered a row soon after taking oath as Madhya Pradesh CM in December last year by accusing people from neighbouring Bihar and Uttar Pradesh stealing opportunities of locals.

“The incentives that we give, can be availed by the industries only when the 70 per cent of the employment is local, from Madhya Pradesh. There are many industries where people from others states are employed, from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh… I am not criticising them but our youth from Madhya Pradesh are denied jobs. So industries which employ 70 per cent local youth will only be able to avail the incentives,” Kamal Nath had said.