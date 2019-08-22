Jagan Mohan Reddy refuses to light lamp at US event, BJP calls him ‘anti-Hindu’

Jagan’s party YSRCP said leaders who crossed over from TDP to BJP are “making noise”, and questioned where they were when former CM Chandrababu Naidu was demolishing temples in the name of creating Amaravati as the state’s capital.

The Andhra Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lashed out at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, calling him “anti-Hindu” for refusing to light a lamp at an event in the United States. The party said that Jagan “fooled the Hindus” for votes just like former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The party said this while referring to Rahul’s temple visits ahead of elections.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy refused to lamp light before inaugurating a program in the US. He just fooled AP Hindus for votes, by visiting temples. He was a Hindu for votes, like Rahul Gandhi,” the Andhra Pradesh BJP tweeted from its official Twitter handle. “Script was well written by Prashant Kishor. Bengal can learn now,” it added with a (hashtag) #AntiHinduJagan.

Prashant Kishor is an election strategist and a member of Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United). He had worked for Jagan’s YSRCP for the Assembly polls and is believed to have played a key role in YSRCP winning 151 of the 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Sunil Deodhar, BJP’s national secretary and in charge of party affairs in Andhra, demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister. He asked why did Jagan refuse to light a lamp before the inauguration of a programme. “He must answer,” Sunil tweeted.

Meanwhile, Jagan’s party YSRCP said that a needless controversy was created. Party spokesperson Ambati Rambabu noted that it is a basic norm in the US to use electronic lighting instead of manual illumination due to fire safety measures.

He said that the leaders who crossed over from TDP to BJP are “making noise”, and questioned where they were when former CM Chandrababu Naidu was demolishing temples in the name of creating Amaravati as the state’s capital.

Jagan is a Christian by faith. However, he visits temples and participates in religious ceremonies. After YSRCP’s victory in the Assembly polls earlier this year, he had visited Tirumala temple. Earlier this month, Jagan and his family members visited Israel for thanksgiving prayers at the places considered holy by the Christians.