‘Jagan doing his job in Andhra Pradesh, I will do mine in Telangana’: CM’s sister YS Sharmila makes political ambitions clear

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister left political circles abuzz when she held meetings with her late father’s sympathisers in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Her meeting triggered speculation that she might take the political plunge in Telangana independent of his brother’s party.

Talking to reporters in Hyderabad after the meeting, she said that she met with people and representatives of Nalgonda District. She said that her discussion with the people about the governance in Telangana has made it very clear that the state needs a change. She hinted that she might float a new political outfit independent of his brother’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP or YCP).

Sharmila said that there is no Rajanna Rajyam in Telangana now and she will help people bring Rajanna Rajyam to the state.

“I want to understand the ground realities and to take their suggestions and the information they have…I called people from Nalgonda district. This is just a connection (with them)….The meetings will be held with people from every district,” she said.

Sharmila’s father late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. He died in a chopper crash in September 2009.

Some leaders of the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh are reported to have said that though there aren’t any personal differences between Sharmila and Jagan, the siblings have differences of opinion over her political debut in Andhra Pradesh. This might be a reason that has forced Sharmila to start her political debut from Telangana instead of Andhra Pradesh, reports PTI, citing party leaders.

Sharmila has further said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is doing his job in Andhra Pradesh and she will do hers in Telangana.

According to reports, she is believed to be in touch with some prominent political leaders who were closely associated with her father.

Sharmila and her mother Vijayamma had vigorously campaigned for the YSR Congress Party during the general elections in 2019.