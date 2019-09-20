Jadavpur University violence: Governor hints at action into lapses by Vice-Chancellor

Union Minister of State Babul Supriyo heckled by left-wing students at Jadavpur University in Kolkata. Supriyo had arrived at JU to address a seminar organised by the ABVP. (PTI)

Babul Supriyo heckled at Jadavpur University: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday countered the state government’s claim that he did not take the authorities into confidence before visiting Jadavpur University. He said the claim was “factually incorrect”. The Governor also hinted at some action in what he called “serious lapses by the Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor (Suranjan Das)”. News agency ANI said citing Dhankhar that the Governor was receiving inputs for further steps.

“The issue of serious lapses by the Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor, including virtual abandonment of his obligations, and the apparent failure of the State Police Administration in attending to the situations appropriately and inadequate security arrangements for the Governor/Chancellor during his visit are receiving his attention for forward steps,” the Governor’s office said.

Dhankhar further said that it was unfortunate that Secretary-General of the All India Trinamool Congress said that the Governor didn’t inform the government and did not take it into confidence before visiting Jadavpur University. “The stand is factually incorrect,” he added.

The statement comes a day after Union Minister for State Babul Supriyo was heckled and manhandled by a section of students at Jadavpur University where he had gone to address an event of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of BJP. The protesting students gheraoed the minister for hours forcing the Governor to visit the university to rescue Supriyo. Vice-Chancellor Das after initial intervention left the premises and was later admitted to a hospital after reporting some health complications.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Press Secretary to the Governor Manab Bandyopadhyay said that the Governor spoke to Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De. “Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar spoke to the VC and indicated to him that it was improper for him not to have taken prompt steps in the matter, that can lead to unwholesome results. The Chief Secretary was sounded only after speaking with the VC,” the statement said.