Jadavpur University students continue protest, authorities seek time till Monday to resolve matter

Jadavpur University students are protesting against the state government’s decision to scrap the process of entrance test for admission to the humanities department. The government gave this decision on Friday and the students have urged it to resolve the issue by Saturday and if it failed to do the same then they will sit on a fast till death.

Students of English, comparative literature and of other departments of art faculty are asking the university to fulfil their demands. They have threatened that if no step is taken, they will start a hunger strike. The move is not only facing criticism by students but also teachers and alumni of the university.

After a meeting of the admission committee, headed by vice-chancellor Suranjan Das, University had come up with the decision to admit students to the humanities department on the basis of results of class 12th board exam instead of conducting an entrance test of the same.

Students believe that the standard of JU will be damaged if new students will be admitted without an entrance test. Teachers of the university’s comparative literature department are in support of the students and have decided not to participate in the admission process. Suchitra Chattopadhyay, professor of comparative literature, told HT that they will do all other duties like teach students, set question papers and evaluate them but will not have a say in the admission process.

A few days ago an attempt was also made to replace student’s union by student’s council, to which students consider as an attempt to curb their voices in administrative matters.

Meanwhile, the Jadavpur University authorities have sought time till 3 PM on Monday and requested students’ union leaders to desist from starting a hunger strike before the university announces its stand on the demands put forward by the Arts Faculty Students’ Union (AFSU).