Jadavpur University: Protests break out against V-C after varsity scraps entrance tests in six subjects

Protests break out at JU against V-C after varsity scraps entrance tests in six subjects

The students of Jadavpur University (JU) on Thursday staged a protest outside Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das’s office after the varsity administration decided to scrap entrance tests for six undergraduate courses in Humanities for the current (2018-19) academic year. The varsity authorities had also decided to enrol students based only on their Higher Secondary exam marks. The new decision has displeased both the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) and the Arts Faculty Students’ Union (AFSU).

The six subjects are – Bengali, English, Philosophy, Political Science, Comparative Literature and History.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) of the JU on Wednesday. Executive Committee is considered to be the highest decision-making body of the Jadavpur University.

Chiranjib Bhattacharya, Registrar, JU said, “There will be no admission test to any of the six arts subjects. The entrance tests announced earlier have been cancelled,” reports PTI.

Bhattacharya further said, “In the present impasse there was little possibility of conducting entrance tests by addressing the concerns of our teachers. Keeping that in mind, and in view of the uncertainties faced by thousands of candidates, we decided to go by the marks criteria only for this year.”

Last week, the University authorities had announced a new ’50-50 formula’ for the admission to undergraduate courses. The ’50-50 formula’ means that a candidate would be considered eligible on the basis of 50 per cent of the total marks obtained in admission tests and 50 per cent of the total marks scored by a candidate in board examinations.

The Vice-Chancellor was gheraoed for more than 40 hours since June 25 by the Arts Faculty Students’ Union (AFSU) over the decision. At that time, V-C Suranjan Das had said that the Executive Committee “did not scrap the admission test process but just postponed it”.

The JU chapter of the All Bengal University Teachers’ Association also criticised the Executive Committee’s (EC) decision.