Jadavpur University erupts again, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar shown black flags by students

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shown black flags by students at Jadavpur University. (Photo/ANI)

Jadavpur University controversy: The tussle between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Jadavpur University students’ unions intensified on Monday when he was shown black flags as he arrived to participate in the convocation ceremony. Hundreds of students surrounded the governor’s car and did not allow him to come out while raising slogans against him. Students shouting “BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Go back” as blocked his entry in to the university campus.

The massive protest by students came a day after Governor Dhankhar shot a letter to Jadavpur University vice-chancellor asking him to ‘ignore’ the call given by the varsity Executive Council to cancel the special convocation. Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of state universities, described the decision of university’s Executive Council to cancel the event as ‘illegal’.

“In your communication you have referred to me as chancellor of Jadavpur University following resolution taken by the Executive Council in its meeting of December 21. I thus invoke the power reposed in me as Chancellor… in terms of provision of the act which states if any question arises as to whether the Executive Council has acted in accordance with the powers conferred on it by or under this act, the matter shall be decided by reference to the chancellor whose decision shall be final,” Dhankhar said in his letter.

WATCH VIDEO: Governor Dhankhar shown black blacks in Jadavpur University

#WATCH West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar shown black flags and posters of ‘BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Go back’ by students on his arrival at Jadavpur University for the convocation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/PLlPJlabAU — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

The Governor also told the vice-chancellor to proceed with the convocation and warned him if strict action if he fails to oblige.

“As vice chancellor you are obliged to proceed ahead ignoring this Executive Council resolution dated December 21, 2019,” the letter signed by Dhankhar

Meanwhile, student bodies of the university said the Governor’s inteference won’t be tolerated. “The students of JU will not tolerate the unwarranted interference of the governor in the functional autonomy of JU,” news agency PTI quoted the Students Federation of India and Arts Faculty Students Union, as saying in a joint statement said.

In September, Governor Dhankhar had rushed to Jadavpur University to ‘rescue’ BJP MP Babul Supriyo who was heckled by students on campus.