Jacqueline Fernandez quizzed for over 8 hours in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, Nora Fatehi to be probed today

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Wednesday questioned by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for over eight hours in connection with the case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is lodged at a Delhi jail in a multi-crore money-laundering case, PTI reported.

Her interrogation began at 11:30 AM and she left the EOW’s Mandir Marg office at 8 PM. She appeared at the EOW after three summons. The actor had been summoned twice—on August 29 and September 12— but did not show up on both the dates.

Actor Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced Fernandez to Chandrashekhar, have been summoned for questioning on Thursday.

Irani had accompanied Fernandez on Wednesday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said Fernandez was grilled about her alleged role in the Chandrashekhar case, and she was interrogated about the gifts she took from him, among other issues.

Fernandez and Irani were seated together and the actor had cooperated during the questioning, Yadav said.

The actor will be called again for questioning but the date has not been fixed, he said.

Meanwhile, although EOW had earlier quizzed Nora Fatehi on September 3, she will be interrogated again on Thursday as there were questions that she had not answered.

However, the officer said that there were no direct links between the two actors.

The Enforcement Directorate on August 17 filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in the conman case, who is accused of cheating various people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

The central probe agency said that the two Bollywood actors had received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.