Delhi court defers hearing in Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case for December 12

The Patiala House court in Delhi on Thursday deferred hearing in a money laundering case involving actress Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case for December 12. The actress appeared at the Patiala House Court this morning for a hearing in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Earlier, on November 15, she was granted bail by a Delhi court in connection with the case. Special Judge Shailendra Malik had granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of the like amount.

Jacqueline was named as an accused in the money-laundering case for the first time in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

According to the probe agency, the actress had accepted gifts worth crores from Chandrashekhar, who is accused of extortion and cheating, while he was in Tihar jail.

The supplementary chargesheet mentioned that the alleged conman had given gifts to her worth Rs 5.71 crore from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities. The ED claimed that she was aware that the gifts given to her were from proceeds of crime.

Jacqueline has also been quizzed by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police several times for her alleged role in the case.

In April, the Enforcement Directorate had attached assets worth Rs 7 crore of the actress under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.