Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail in alleged Rs 200 cr money-laundering case

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in an alleged Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar that is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, reported Bar and Bench.

The Patiala House Court granted her bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety in the like amount, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, on September 26, Jacqueline was granted interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

On Friday, a Delhi Court had rapped the ED for adopting a pick-and-choose policy and asked the central probe agency why they had not arrested the actor despite the issuance of a lookout circular against her.

On August 31, the court had taken cognisance of a supplementary charge-sheet filed by ED, and asked the actor to appear before the court.

The actor was named in the supplementary charge-sheet filed by the ED, which named her as an accused for the first time.

The ED said in its supplementary charge-sheet that Jacqueline is “directly or indirectly involved in the proceeds of crime”, adding that she knew about the accused conman’s involvement in criminal cases but she chose to overlook his criminal past and indulged in financial transactions with him.