EOW raids reitred Jabalpur engineer: Petrol pump, gold bars among assets worth Rs 30 crore seized by officials

Properties worth Rs 30 crore seized from retired executive engineer's residence in Jabalpur.

In a big catch for the Jabalpur Economic Offences Wing, raids at the residence of a retired engineer on Tuesday have revealed huge amounts of unaccounted cash, jewellery and property worth crores. As per officials, the total seizure by the Jabalpur EOW at the retired Executive Engineer’s residence amounts to over Rs 30 crore. This includes lakhs in cash, gold ingots and jewellery. Assets worth Rs 30 crore was seized during the raids at his residences in Jabalpur and Satna.

Reports suggest that the EOW branch of Jabalpur had in September 2018 conducted searches at the residence of the engineer wherein information linked to bank accounts, lockers, cash, gold and vehicles were found. The retired executive engineer in question was posted in the state Water Resource Department. He has been identified as Kodu Prasad Tiwari.

EOW SP Neeraj Soni said Kodu Prasad Tiwari amassed property disproportionate to known source of income. “Lakhs have been found in the bank accounts of Kodu’s relatives. Also, there are immovable properties against Kodu’s name and a petrol pump. He owns several four wheelers, tractors, petrol tankers and two wheelers as well,” Soni said.

Soni said further assessment is underway and that the EOW will also probe the source of cash deposited into the bank accounts of Kodu’s relatives.

A case has been filed against the engineer and his family under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998 and section 120 (B) of the IPC for amassing property disproportionate to known source of income.

Meanwhile, the EOW has seized the petrol pump and gold jewellery belonging to Kodu.