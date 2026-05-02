Jabalpur cruise accident: At least nine people lost their lives when a Madhya Pradesh Tourism‑operated cruise boat capsized in the Bargi Dam reservoir near Jabalpur after being caught in a sudden storm and strong winds. The vessel, which was carrying around over 30 passengers and two crew members, was returning from an evening pleasure cruise when turbulent weather caused water to enter the boat and it overturned near Khamariya Island.

So far, many people have been rescued and are receiving medical care, while search and rescue operations continue to locate any remaining missing persons.

Political response and relief measures

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav termed the incident a tragic accident caused by a seasonal cyclone and confirmed that nine bodies had been recovered and 29 people rescued. He rushed ministers, senior officials, NDRF and SDRF teams to the site and ordered a detailed probe into the mishap, promising strict action against those found negligent.

The MP government announced an ex‑gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each deceased, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a statement from the PMO, announced Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for each next of kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

#WATCH | Jabalpur | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, “9 bodies have been retrieved in the incident and 28 people have been rescued… Fortunately, the work of Jal Jeevan Mission was ongoing nearby and the people there immediately started the rescue work. As soon as the… https://t.co/Vaj2H3szEZ pic.twitter.com/JCyKD6GmRw — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in a boat capsizing incident in Jabalpur and announced ex-gratia compensation for the victims. In a post on X, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, “The loss of lives due to the capsizing of a boat in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected.”

The PMO further announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).”An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” it added.

Allegations of negligence and survivor accounts

Survivors and family members have alleged administrative and operational lapses, pointing to prior weather alerts and delayed distribution of life jackets. Relatives of victims, including a family that lost three members- Marina, her mother Madhur and their four‑year‑old son Jahaan- said locals had urged the operator to stop the cruise as winds picked up, but the boat was pushed further into the water despite the bad weather.

On the cruise boat capsize incident in Jabalpur, brother of one of the deceased victims says, “3 of my family members – my sister, mother and 4-year-old nephew died in this incident. All of this happened due to negligence. The cruise went ahead even after repeated warnings, and the cruise was itself very old. Life jackets were not provided on time, it is negligence of maintenance.”

Eyewitnesses claimed life jackets were not given promptly and some questioned why the cruise was allowed to sail at all when forecasts had warned of adverse conditions, raising serious concerns about safety protocols at the popular tourist spot.

Sangeeta Kori, a tourist from Delhi, recounted the tragic accident, stating that sudden strong winds caused water to enter the vessel, leading to panic and its eventual capsizing. She said, “No one was made to wear life jackets beforehand. When water started entering, they hurriedly distributed them, which caused chaos and people started snatching them. Then the cruise capsized. There was a lot of negligence. The pilot of the boat wasn’t listening at all. People from the village were shouting and signaling him to bring the cruise to a safer side, but he kept going the same way, which caused it to overturn suddenly. My brother broke open the storeroom and quickly threw life jackets to people.”

Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi has ordered a departmental investigation into the incident, stating that if any negligence is found, “the strongest possible action” would be taken. Commanders of SDRF and NDRF teams described challenging conditions, including darkness and rain during the night‑long rescue, but highlighted that coordinated efforts helped recover several bodies and prevent a higher toll.