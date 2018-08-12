Jabalpur boy’s Friendship Day turns sour for father! Son gifts Dad’s Rs 46 lakh to friends

The daily wager’s son Tomar who got a whopping Rs 15 lakh is missing from the day he received this bounty.

A son’s generosity for his beloved friends on Friendship Day last week cost his father a fortune! This incident happened in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur where a teenaged son of a builder distributed gifts worth Rs 46 lakh of his father’s money, to his friends last week. According to The Times of India, the boy splurged Rs 46 lakhs on his schoolmates including Rs 15 lakh to a daily wager’s son.

As per the report, the builder had kept Rs 60 lakhs in his almirah after earning the sum from a recent sale of a property. Later, he realised that the money was missing and he ran to the police. The cops too were bewildered as they didn’t find any signs of burglary. Investigations revealed that the builder’s son had found the money and distributed it among his friends. He not only distributed money to the daily wage labourer’s son but also to a classmate whom he gave Rs 3 lakh for finishing his homework, among other friends. One of his friends has reportedly bought a new car. The builder’s son’s generosity was such that he didn’t disappoint anyone. As per TOI, 35 of his classmates at his school and coaching centre received smartphones and silver bracelets. The police are now trying to recover the money distributed through the generous act of the boy.

Meanwhile, the daily wager’s son Tomar who got a whopping Rs 15 lakh is missing from the day he received this bounty. Cops said that they are trying to locate him. His parents have been told to find him and return the money. Police have also summoned the parents of five students who got the biggest shares and have asked them to return the money in 5 days. The police have recovered Rs 15 lakh so far and are trying to get back the rest. As of now, there has been no case filed against the children as they are minors.