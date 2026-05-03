The death toll in the Jabalpur cruise boat tragedy has increased to 11 after two more bodies, including children, were found during the ongoing search operation at the Bargi Dam reservoir, officials stated. Rescue operations teams continue to search the area amid fears that more people may still be missing.

Earlier, nine bodies were recovered after the boat capsized while 28 passengers were rescued. With the latest recoveries, the toll has increased as multiple agencies remain involved in search efforts across the reservoir.

What is the latest update on rescue operations and the death toll?

Officials stated that the recovery of two additional bodies has taken the toll to 11. Teams from the NDRF, SDRF and other agencies are continuing operations around the water body to find out any missing persons.

Meanwhile, grief gripped a Delhi neighbourhood as the bodies of three victims from the same family were brought home for the last rites. The deceased—Marina (40), her mother Madhur and her four-year-old son Jahaan were among those who died in the incident. The relatives of the victims alleged negligence, claiming warnings about bad weather were ignored, and the safety measures, including the timely distribution of life jackets, were inadequate.

“It’s very tragic for me….my sister, my mother and my four-year-old nephew all died in this incident,” a family member stated to ANI. Another relative questioned why the cruise was allowed to operate despite weather alerts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured, as per the Prime Minister’s Office.

What caused the Jabalpur cruise boat tragedy?

As per officials as cited by The Indian Express, the accident was likely caused by a sudden storm accompanied by instability on the vessel. District collector Raghvendra Singh stated that many passengers gathered on the upper deck, affecting the boat’s balance.

“When everyone went upstairs, the centre of gravity fluctuated. The boat started to sway violently,” he mentioned to The Indian Express. He further added that the water entered the lower deck, trapping passengers.

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Were there warnings before the cruise started?

A weather advisory warning of strong winds had been issued a day before the incident. Despite this, the cruise was allowed to operate under existing protocol, a decision which is now under scrutiny, as reported by the Indian Express.

What action has been taken after the incident?

Authorities have launched a departmental inquiry into the tragedy. Action has been taken against several personnel, and a committee will investigate safety compliance and operational lapses. The government has also stated that it will frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) for cruise operations.