‘Jab paise nahi the…’: Burglars leave note after theft at MP official’s residence

Disappointed at not finding enough cash and valuables at the residence of a government official in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district, burglars left behind a note asking “Jab paise nahi they toh lock nahi karna tha na collector (why the house was locked when there was no money)”, police said on Monday.

Dewas deputy collector Trilochan Gaur was reportedly not in his house for the past 15-20 days. When he returned, he found his house broken into with his personal belongings scattered across the floor. He also reported that some cash and silver from his house was missing.

Kotwali police station in-charge Umrao Singh said Rs 30,000 cash and some jewellery items were stolen from the residence of Trilochan Singh Gaur, currently posted as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) at Khategaon town in the district.

The SDM came to know about the theft when he returned home on Saturday night after a gap of a fortnight. While Gaur is posted as sub-divisional magistrate in Khategaon block, his wife is working as a magistrate in Ratlam district.

Notably, Gaur’s residence is located between the bungalows of a lawmaker and Dewas Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pradeep Soni and just 100-metre away from the residence of Superintendent of Police.

Singh said a hand-written note, possibly written by the burglar, was found at Gaur’s residence. The thief apparently used the government officer’s note-pad and pen to write the note, police sources said. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and registered an FIR against unidentified persons, Singh said.