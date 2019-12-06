J&K cold: Drass coldest in union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh; records minus 24.3 degree Celsius

The night temperature plummeted in most places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season at minus 3.0 degrees Celsius. (PTI)

The Drass belt of Kargil district has become the coldest place in the twin union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh recording minus 24.3 degrees Celsius, Director of the Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus said on Friday. He said the weather remained cold and dry in all the three regions of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh.

Forecast for the next one week is that there will be a spell of widespread moderate snow and rain in the plains of J&K and Kargil district of Ladakh, most likely during 11th to 13th of December with the main activity occurring on 12th. “Heavy snowfall is most likely on higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh like Pripanjal, Zojila, Banihal Top, Mugal road,” Lotus said. He said that probable impacts would be disruptions of surface transportation on Zojila, Banihal-Ramban and Mugal road during the period.

The night temperature plummeted in most places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season at minus 3.0 degrees Celsius — 0.9 degrees below the season’s average, the official said. He said the minimum temperature in the winter capital Jammu went up and settled at 8.9 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notches below the season’s average.

However, the early morning sun provided relief to residents in both Kashmir and Jammu regions. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, which experienced several feet of snowfall on various occasions last month, was the coldest recorded place in the Valley with a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, the official said.

He said the minimum temperature in the snow-bound Pahalgam hill resort in south Kashmir settled at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius while Kupwara township of north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius. Katra, which serves as the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district of Jammu region, recorded 8.1 degrees Celsius, the official said, adding that Bhadarwah township of Doda district was, however, the coldest place in the region with a minimum recorded temperature of 1.7 degrees Celsius.