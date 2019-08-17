J-K Police chief visits south Kashmir districts, promises further easing of prohibitory orders

Restrictions on the movement of people were eased and landline phone services restored in some areas of Kashmir Valley, even as stringent security arrangements remained in place. (PTI photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh visited Pulwama and Anantnag districts in south Kashmir on Saturday to review security arrangements and said prohibitory orders will be relaxed in more areas on Sunday. Restrictions on the movement of people were eased and landline phone services restored in some areas of Kashmir Valley, even as stringent security arrangements remained in place.

Director General of Police (DGP) Singh, accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, S P Pani and CRPF IG Rajesh Kumar Yadav, reviewed the deployment of security forces of the national highway from Srinagar to Anantnag. There has been a relaxation of prohibitory orders in the jurisdiction of 35 police stations where the situation remained totally peaceful, a senior official said.

The police chief complimented the cooperation of the people in maintaining peace and order and said restrictions will be eased in more areas on Sunday, the official said. The DGP visited the police stations in Pampore and Awantipora and interacted with civil society members and assured them that security of the people and their property is the administration’s great concern and every step is being taken to ensure law and order, he said.

The DGP also felicitated the police personnel who have been awarded President’s Police Medal on Independence Day, he added. Singh then visited the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Urnhall and interacted with officers and personnel of the paramilitary force.

The DGP, along with the officers, also took a round of Anantnag town. During his visit and interaction with officers and jawans, he emphasised that police and CRPF officers remain in touch with the subordinate units to address their problems as also of the people. He also stressed for enhanced synergy among the forces for better arrangements.

He commended the collective efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces for maintaining peace and order in the districts, the official said.