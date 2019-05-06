J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik orders inquiry into killing of political activists in Kashmir

By: |
Srinagar | Published: May 6, 2019 6:09:32 AM

The Governor also asked state chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam to identify any lapses on the part of security agencies in ensuring security of political activists, an official spokesman said.

Kashmir, Kashmir BJP, BJP worker shot kashmir, Kashmir bjp worker killed, Nowgam, satya Pal Malik, Gul Muhammad Mir BJP (Image for representational purpose)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday condemned the killing of BJP leader Gul Muhammad Mir and ordered an inquiry into killing of political activists belonging to various parties in the state in the last few months.

The Governor also asked state chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam to identify any lapses on the part of security agencies in ensuring security of political activists, an official spokesman said.

Expressing grief over the loss of life, the Governor in a condolence message has prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief, he said.

The spokesman said Malik has conveyed that immediately after the opening of Governor’s Secretariat in Srinagar, he would call a high-level meeting to review the safety and security aspects of all political leaders and sarpanches in the state.

The Governor spoke to K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to the Governor and directed him to ensure early arrest of those responsible for the killing and spare no one who tries to create fear and panic among the people, the spokesman said.

He said the Governor directed the chief secretary to get an inquiry conducted into the killings of political people belonging to various parties in the state in the last few months.

The spokesman said Malik has asked for identifying any lapses on the part of security agencies in ensuring security of political activists and has emphasized that from now onwards, all political people should be protected at every cost.

Militants shot dead Mir – the BJP’s district vice-president in Anantnag district of south Kashmir – at Nowgam Verinag on Saturday night.

There have been several instances of militants attacking political or social activists in the state.

In the last about two months, four such incidents took place which include militants killing senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his Personal Security Officer (PSO) Rajinder Kumar at the District Hospital in Kishtwar on 9 April.

Before that, on 4 April, a Panch, Abdul Majeed Dar, from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir was shot dead by militants at his residence.

On March 14, a political worker associated with National Conference (NC) – Mohammad Ismail Wani – was shot at and injured by suspected militants in Anantnag district, while earlier on March 30, suspected militants shot dead social activist Arjumand Majid Bhat – in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik orders inquiry into killing of political activists in Kashmir
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition