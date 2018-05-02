J Dey murder case: Journalist Jigna Vora among two acquitted, Chhota Rajan held guilty

Jyotirmoy Dey murder case: Chhota Rajan found guilty, journalist Jigna Vora acquitted

A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Mumbai today acquitted journalist Jigna Vora and found gangster Chhota Rajan guilty in the seven-year-old murder case of crime journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. Both Vora and Rajan are currently lodged in the high-security Tihar Central Jail in Delhi.

Jyotirmoy Dey, 56, was shot dead in a broad daylight on June 11, 2017 near his Powai residence in Mumbai, sending shockwaves in media circles.

The case was initially probed by police but was later handed over to the Crime Branch due to ramifications. The case took a sensational turn when Vora was arrested by police in November same year. Vora was Deputy Bureau Chief of The Asian Age.

Investigators had claimed that Vora was in regular touch with Rajan and it was she who provoked him to kill Dey. According to media reports, Rajan was angry with Dey for using the word ‘chindi’ to refer to gangsters in his book.

After Rajan’s arrest, the CBI had taken over the probe and filed a supplementary chargesheet in which it had named him as an accused.

A total of 10 high-profile accused including Vora are presently lodged in the jail for their role in the murder of Dey.