J&K limping back to normalcy; curfew relaxed in Jammu, restrictions may be eased for Eid

Jammu and Kashmir was put under curfew hours before the Centre revoked the special status granted to the state under Article 370. (PTI)

The Jammu District Magistrate on Friday relaxed curfew within municipal limits of the districts allowing all the academic institutions to resume their functions from August 10 (Saturday). In a notification issued on Friday, Jammu DM Sushma Chauhan said: “The order…dated 05-08-2019 issued under section 144 CrPC within Municipal Limits of Jammu District is hereby withdrawn. Further, all the schools, colleges and academic institutions closed may resume their functioning from 10-08-2019 normally.”

Jammu and Kashmir was put under curfew hours before the Centre revoked the special status granted to the state under Article 370. To avoid any possible mass protest that may disturb the law and order situation, the Centre decided to restrict the movements of the people in the state and cut all the communication channel. According to reports, restrictions were eased for few hours in Kashmir for Friday prayers.

Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor and former CRPF chief K Vijay Kumar while speaking to Indian Express on Thursday said that there will be some relaxation for Friday prayers and a call on Eid will be taken on Sunday. He also said that no large scale protests have taken place in the last four days but there have been a few instances of stone-pelting, mostly restricted to areas around Srinagar city.

Meanwhile, students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir staged a demonstration in Delhi to protest against the scrapping of special provisions and asked the central government to lift the restrictions in the state.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who is in the state for the last four days, met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan.

He took stock of the ground situation and discussed with the governor the prevailing security scenario in the troubled state. PTI reports that both discussed the safety and security of the people and also the arrangements made by the administration to facilitate them for the observance of Eid-ul-Azha.