J and K Governor Satya Pal Malik briefs Amit Shah on Kashmir situation

By: |
Published: June 1, 2019 7:28:27 PM

Discussions were also held between the two on the law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley and the border areas besides various development issues.

Jammu and Kashmir is under the central rule since June 2018 and the assembly election is expected to be held later this year.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the security situation in the state, which is currently under the President’s rule. During the 15-minute meeting, the Governor apprised the home minister about the preparation for the Amarnath Yatra. The 46-day-long yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima. Discussions were also held between the two on the law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley and the border areas besides various development issues.

“I have discussed security matters and development issues with the Home Minister,” Malik told reporters after the meeting. The Governor, however, said that the issue related to holding assembly elections in the state was not discussed as the matter was under the purview of the Election Commission of India. Jammu and Kashmir is under the central rule since June 2018 and the assembly election is expected to be held later this year. Shah assumed charge as Home Minister on Saturday.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. J and K Governor Satya Pal Malik briefs Amit Shah on Kashmir situation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition