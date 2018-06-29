It’s ‘tigers vs donkeys’ in 2019: BJP minister Ananth Hegde’s animal analogy stirs massive row

BJP leader and Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde has stoked a massive row with his comparison of opposition parties with “donkeys and monkeys”. According to media reports, Hegde called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a tiger and said that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be fought between a tiger and donkeys.

He said that ahead of the elections, opposition parties are coming together like crows and monkeys. “On one side, there is a tiger and on another side, there are monkeys and donkeys,” he said.

In a bizarre argument to question the Congress’ development claims, Hegde said that people are sitting on plastic chairs because of the sins committed by the Congress party. He said that had the BJP ruled the country for so many decades, “people would be sitting on chairs made of silver”.

“The 2019 elections are very crucial. Our opponents have come together. Crow, monkey, bear, fox have come together,” he said, according to a Navbharat Times report.

“On one side, there is a tiger and on another side, there are monkeys and donkeys. In 2019, you have to decide whether a tiger should win or donkeys and monkeys.”

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka have demanded that the BJP sack Hegde from the Central Cabinet.

Hegde is not new to controversies. During the Karnataka Assembly polls, Hegde had called Congress president Rahul Gandhi a ‘fake Hindu’. “The RSS has been trying for last 60-70 years to teach people about the principles of Hindutva. At least, CM Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi have understood this, but you have to make these things your habit. Only by calling yourself a Hindu, you will not become a Hindu. You are fake Hindu.” He had made this statement in the backdrop of Rahul and Siddaramaiah visiting temples ahead of the polls.

In December last year, he had triggered a massive controversy when he said that “we are here to change the Constitution” which mentions the word “secular”. He had said: “Some people say the Constitution says secular and you must accept it. We will respect the Constitution, but the Constitution has changed several times and it will change in the future too. We are here to change the Constitution and we’ll change it.”

Hegde is a five-time Lok Sabha member from Uttara Kannada. He was made a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle in August last year.